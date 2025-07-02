DT
Home / Ludhiana / Villagers await Medical Officer as dispensary runs without doctor

Mahesh Sharma
Raikot, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Pharmacist Yadwinder Singh examines a patient at Rachhin village in Ludhiana district.
Residents of this region, falling under the Pakhowal block of Ludhiana District, are still waiting for the appointment of a permanent Medical Officer at the Ayushman Arogya Kendra, commonly known as the dispensary, situated at Rachhin village.

The healthcare centre, which caters to residents of numerous labour colonies at nearby brick kilns and rice mills, as well as the villages of Rachhin, Akalgarh and Brahampur, is currently being run by a pharmacist. He is regarded by villagers as a blessing in disguise, as he examines, diagnoses and treats 15–20 patients daily as a routine. Residents expressed regret that the administration has failed to provide adequate healthcare staff, infrastructure and medicines at the dispensary located at Rachhin village.

Appreciating the services being rendered by Yadwinder Singh, the pharmacist in charge of the dispensary, villagers lamented that Medical Officers previously posted here had managed to get transferred to locations of their choice using political influence.

“Though patients with mild symptoms of routine ailments are handled by Yadwinder Singh without any problem, medical ethics need to be followed for diagnosing and treating serious diseases,” said a villager, urging the authorities to ensure that vacant posts of healthcare personnel, including that of Medical Officer, be filled without further delay.

Acknowledging the inadequate supply of medicines and shortage of staff, including a Medical Officer, Yadwinder Singh stated that on average, 15–20 patients are examined and treated by him daily.

“The lack of facilities and insufficient medicine supply is normally compensated by roping in prosperous families and social organisations,” said Singh.

Being run under the National Health Mission, the healthcare centre is governed by the Zila Parishad, Ludhiana.

One Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) and three ASHA Workers are associated with the centre and visit localities within its jurisdiction to spread awareness about disease prevention and maintain records.

Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal, a former Zila Parishad member from the region, said he had raised the issue with the authorities concerned multiple times, but to no avail.

“Having failed to get the issues resolved at the local level, we have now taken up the matter with MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai, who has assured us that the needful will be done at all such centres under the National Health Mission,” said Narangwal.

