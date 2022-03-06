Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

Villagers caught three smugglers when they came to sell drugs to their clients at Chakki village, near Dehlon. Villagers then informed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, J Elanchezhian, who immediately sent police force to the village and arrested the smugglers.

The Macchiwara police on Friday registered a case under the NDPS Act against the three smugglers, identified as Gurpreet Singh Gaggu and Lovepreet Singh Lovi, both residents of Manewal village, and Sukhpreet Singh Laddi of Chakki village.

We had police backing: Accused After the villagers caught the smugglers, one of them admitted that they have support of some CIA police staff of Khanna to whom they give money every month.

The Khanna police have also started a probe to verify the role of the cops named by the nabbed smugglers. So far, no such role of any cop has come to the fore.

Former village sarpanch Gurpreet Singh said on Friday a Pajero (CH04E0909) came to the house of Sahib Singh in the village.

The smugglers were delivering smack to their clients from the house of Sahib Singh, who is father of nabbed accused Sukhpreet. After villagers noticed the illegal activity, they raised an alarm and surrounded the house of Sahib Singh. Meanwhile, the SSP, Khanna, was informed and a police party immediately arrived.

The sarpanch said the accused were not only selling drugs, but also consuming them at the house. The police is identifying some of the customers, who after buying drugs had already left the village.

Investigating officer ASI Jarnail Singh said during the search of the car, 10 gram of smack was recovered.

The accused confessed that they had been buying drugs from Hoshiarpur-based smugglers. Now, the police would identify them. They would also be nominated in the case.