‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Ludhiana, June 16
Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said on Sunday that residents of villages on the banks of the Sutlej should protect the river. He was addressing an event to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev at Khasi Kala village of the district.
He said during the first phase of service at the Buddha Nullah, saplings were being planted to increase greenery around it. He added that the process of planting saplings will be accelerated during the rainy season.Paying tributes to the Sikh guru, the environmentalist said planting trees was important to get rid of the rising global warming. Referring to the effects of climate change, he said 310 districts of the country have come under its effect, due to which agriculture was getting affected. These include nine districts of Punjab, eight of Himachal Pradesh and 11 districts of Haryana, he said.
Citing a six-year-old report of the Central Ground Water Board, he said by 2039, water in Punjab would go down to a depth of over 1,000 feet. Referring to the report of Fund War Nature, he said the 30 cities of the country will face a water crisis by 2050, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Chandigarh.
Bhagat Singh, chief sevadar of Gurdwara Dhakki Sahib, took the responsibility of taking care of the plants being planted on the banks of Budha Dariya.
Checks working of CETPs
Later, Balbir Singh Seechewal also checked the working of 40MLA and 50 MLD CETPs on Tajpur road and shared the information regarding the same with the Chairman of the PPCB.
