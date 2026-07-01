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Home / Ludhiana / Villagers no longer need long trips for anti-rabies vaccination

Villagers no longer need long trips for anti-rabies vaccination

Vaccine now available at Primary Health Centres in dist

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Stray dogs attack a bike rider in Ludhiana. File photo
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Key Facts

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n Primary Health Centres covered: 45 in Ludhiana district

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n Daily vaccinations at the Civil Hospital: 50—70

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n Vaccination administered per month: 1,100—1,400

n New provision: Vaccines and serum now available at PHCs

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What vaccine & serum do

An anti-rabies vaccine and anti-rabies serum are both used for

post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) after a potential rabies exposure, but they work in fundamentally different ways. The serum provides immediate, temporary defence, while the vaccine trains your own body to fight virus for the long-term.

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In a major relief for the rural population, the Health Department has started supplying anti-rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin (serum) at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district.

Until now, people bitten by dogs had to travel to the District Civil Hospital or community health centres to receive treatment. With vaccines and serum now available at the PHCs, villagers will no longer have to undertake long journeys to access life-saving post-exposure care.

According to official information, the District Civil Hospital records the highest number of anti-rabies cases, with 50 to 70 people receiving the vaccine and serum every day. Sub-divisional hospitals treat around 25 to 30 patients daily, while urban community health centres administer anti-rabies vaccines to 15 to 20 people each day.

A majority of those seeking treatment come from the rural and underdeveloped areas, with children and elderly people accounting for a significant proportion of the cases. Civil Hospital records show that between 1,100 and 1,400 new patients report for anti-rabies vaccination every month. The number of dog bite cases typically increases during the summer months.

“Rabies remains a serious public health concern, and immediate vaccination after a dog bite is critical. By decentralising vaccine availability, the department aims to make rabies prevention more accessible and reduce delays in treatment,” a senior Health Department official said.

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