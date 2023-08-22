 Villagers spot 3 leopards, seek officials’ help : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Villagers spot 3 leopards, seek officials’ help

Villagers spot 3 leopards, seek officials’ help

Villagers spot 3 leopards, seek officials’ help

A trap laid for catching leopards in the Mattewara forest. Tribune photo



Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, August 21

Villagers living near the Mattewara forest are living in constant fear as the Forest Department has failed to trap the leopard that residents had spotted around 10 days ago. The situation seems to have become scarier after local residents reportedly spotted three leopards together last night.

The villagers blame the department for not showing a lack of urgency to nab the animal, due to which their routine life has come to a standstill.

Residents of villages adjoining the Mattewara forest – Garhi Fazal, Garhi Sheru, Togar, Shekhewal, Machian Kalan, Machian Khurd and Mangli – are the worst hit.

Garhi Fazal Sarpanch Joginder Kaur said, “It seems we have gone wrong somewhere, for which God is punishing us in such a manner. We are literally caught up between the devil and the deep sea. On one hand, the ever-rising water level of the Sutlej has made us restless, while on the other hand, the fear of leopards is giving us sleepless nights.”

Her husband Gurnam Singh said, “We spend the daytime thinking about the approaching night and can’t even sleep well at night due to the fear of leopards.”

“The fear seems to have grown with the passage of time. The restlessness among villagers seems to have increased even more after they spotted two more leopards last night. Also, the security guards were nowhere to be seen at the time. The villagers may plan a joint exodus due to this latest development,” said a villager.

The residents say though the department officials have visited the spot time and again, it seems to be just a formality. “What we want is the solution to a problem that has reduced our lives to a virtual hell. If the trap has failed to nab the leopard, the department should devise other ways to catch the wild animal,” said another resident.

The local added, “We had suggested spreading the net to nab the animal and then making it unconscious through sedatives, as was done in an earlier case. Another way could have been the use of drones to spot the animal.”

Pritpal Singh, Range Officer, Ludhiana division, said that the villagers had informed the department that they had spotted three leopards last night, which is possible as the animals are struggling to tolerate the humid weather. Once the climate is pleasant the leopards would prefer to stay within their limits, he added.

The range officer said that the department was working on all possible solutions. District forest officer, conservator of forest and wildlife and naib tehsildar also visited the spot.

Singh said leopards could be trapped through a net only at a non-forest setting and that too during a rescue operation. Besides, drone system cannot work due to the highdensity of trees and reduced visibility. “It is also illegal to snatch the right of an animal to reside in the forest which is its own home,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

2
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

3
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

4
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

5
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

6
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

7
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

8
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

9
Nation

'Welcome, buddy!' — Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

10
Trending

'Shameless': Actor Prakash Raj meme mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission sparks online outrage

Don't Miss

View All
Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Top News

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region's carrying capacity assessed

‘Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..’: This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu Bungalow auction notice

‘Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..’: This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu Bungalow auction notice

Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...

After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office

After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office

His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

CBI recovers ~1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during CM’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

2 POs fall in police net

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment