Villagers spot 3 leopards, seek officials’ help

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, August 21

Villagers living near the Mattewara forest are living in constant fear as the Forest Department has failed to trap the leopard that residents had spotted around 10 days ago. The situation seems to have become scarier after local residents reportedly spotted three leopards together last night.

The villagers blame the department for not showing a lack of urgency to nab the animal, due to which their routine life has come to a standstill.

Residents of villages adjoining the Mattewara forest – Garhi Fazal, Garhi Sheru, Togar, Shekhewal, Machian Kalan, Machian Khurd and Mangli – are the worst hit.

Garhi Fazal Sarpanch Joginder Kaur said, “It seems we have gone wrong somewhere, for which God is punishing us in such a manner. We are literally caught up between the devil and the deep sea. On one hand, the ever-rising water level of the Sutlej has made us restless, while on the other hand, the fear of leopards is giving us sleepless nights.”

Her husband Gurnam Singh said, “We spend the daytime thinking about the approaching night and can’t even sleep well at night due to the fear of leopards.”

“The fear seems to have grown with the passage of time. The restlessness among villagers seems to have increased even more after they spotted two more leopards last night. Also, the security guards were nowhere to be seen at the time. The villagers may plan a joint exodus due to this latest development,” said a villager.

The residents say though the department officials have visited the spot time and again, it seems to be just a formality. “What we want is the solution to a problem that has reduced our lives to a virtual hell. If the trap has failed to nab the leopard, the department should devise other ways to catch the wild animal,” said another resident.

The local added, “We had suggested spreading the net to nab the animal and then making it unconscious through sedatives, as was done in an earlier case. Another way could have been the use of drones to spot the animal.”

Pritpal Singh, Range Officer, Ludhiana division, said that the villagers had informed the department that they had spotted three leopards last night, which is possible as the animals are struggling to tolerate the humid weather. Once the climate is pleasant the leopards would prefer to stay within their limits, he added.

The range officer said that the department was working on all possible solutions. District forest officer, conservator of forest and wildlife and naib tehsildar also visited the spot.

Singh said leopards could be trapped through a net only at a non-forest setting and that too during a rescue operation. Besides, drone system cannot work due to the highdensity of trees and reduced visibility. “It is also illegal to snatch the right of an animal to reside in the forest which is its own home,” he added.