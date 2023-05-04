Villagers vow to fight drug abuse

Payal, May 3
The police claimed to have roped in the office-bearers of social organisations at Dhamot village to fight against the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.
The enthusiasts vowed to not vouch for those involved in drug abuse and trafficking and announced that those supporting the drug menace would face social boycott in the village.
Appreciating the initiative, Payal SHO Vinod Kumar said the police would provide every possible assistance to the crusaders and ensure the security and safety of all.
“We appreciate the stand taken by all of you and assure you that no stone will be left unturned to break the supply chain of drugs and narcotics,” the SHO said, while addressing a meeting at the village.
He added that more villages and organisations would be persuaded to join the crusade launched by the Khanna police against drug abuse.
