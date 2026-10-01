Violating compliance norms, 14-km stretch dug up for water project

Around 14 km of roads across 11 locations in the city have been dug up for the 24x7 canal-based water supply project, though the project agreement stipulates that the total uncovered wet mix macadam (WMM) road length should not exceed 5 km at any given time. The extensive road cutting has caused inconvenience to commuters, residents and roadside businesses in several parts of the city, raising questions over compliance with project conditions.

As per the contractual conditions, the contractor is required to restore a dug-up road up to the WMM stage within 10 days after trenching is completed on a particular street or reach. The agreement also requires the contractor to avoid unnecessary interference with public convenience and access to roads and footpaths.

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The locations listed for the road-cutting work which have not been restored include Sherpur Road; Focal Point; outside Mundian Kalan; Mundian Kalan near Ram Nagar flats; stretches opposite Bhamian Road; 200-ft Dugri Road; Tajpur Road to Vardhman Road; Sector 32A, GLADA; and Sector 32A, besides the Focal Point and Bajra village stretches, where works are currently under way.

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Residents said simultaneous road cutting at several places had made daily commuting difficult.

Harmeet Kaur, a resident of BRS Nagar, said: “Roads have been dug up at several places and it has become difficult for residents to move around. We understand that the water project is important but the roads should be restored within the stipulated time so that people do not have to face inconvenience for months.”

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Roadside vendors said the digging and barricading had also affected their businesses.

Laxman, a roadside vendor, said: “When the road is dug up, people avoid stopping near us and there is less space for customers to reach us. We are already facing difficulties due to the road condition. The work should be completed and the road restored at the earliest.”

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said: “I have already issued notices to the contractor for delaying restoration of roads and he has assured to complete the work in coming one month.”

About the project

The 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water project was conceived in 2021 and is being implemented with financial support from the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The World Bank approved $105 million for the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project in March 2021. The overall Ludhiana water-supply scheme has been pegged at Rs 3,394.45 crore while the first-phase civil work was awarded for about Rs 1,305.31 crore; the contract value, including O&M and other provisions, was about Rs 1,546 crore.

The project aims to shift the city from groundwater-based supply to treated canal water. Its first phase includes a 580-MLD water treatment plant at Bilga village, transmission pipelines and overhead service reservoirs. The project envisages 24x7 water supply and is intended to benefit millions of residents.

The ground-level work formally commenced in February 2025 and the first phase is scheduled for completion by February 2028. The project is being implemented by the Municipal Corporation with technical support from the PMIDC.