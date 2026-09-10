Violating RTE norms,125 govt primary schools running with just single teacher in Ludhiana dist

As many as 125 government primary schools in Ludhiana district are functioning with just one teacher, raising concerns over teacher availability, classroom management and the quality of learning being provided to young students.

The situation assumes significance in view of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which lays down norms for teacher availability in elementary schools. As per the Schedule of the Act, a primary school with up to 60 admitted children should have at least two teachers. The number of teachers is required to increase with enrolment. The Act also provides for maintaining the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio.

Advertisement

With 125 schools in the district functioning with only one teacher, the figures point to a gap between the prescribed norms and the availability of teaching staff at the school level.

Advertisement

The problem is particularly visible in rural and semi-rural areas of the district. Machhiwara 2 has the highest number of single-teacher schools at 24, followed by Machhiwara 1 with 23. Mangat 3 has 16 such schools while Sidhwan Bet 2 has 13.

Together, these four blocks account for 76 of the 125 single-teacher schools, nearly 61 per cent of the total.

Advertisement

The issue, however, is not restricted to these blocks. Single-teacher schools are spread across 16 education blocks in the district, including Machhiwara, Mangat, Sidhwan Bet, Samrala, Khanna, Dehlon, Jagraon, Pakhowal and Raikot.

For a teacher working alone, managing several classes in a primary school can be particularly demanding. The teacher may have to divide teaching time among different groups of students, prepare separate lessons, check notebooks, conduct assessments and maintain official records.

The arrangement can also affect students. Primary school children require regular interaction and individual attention, particularly when their learning levels differ. With one teacher handling students from different grades, it can become difficult to give equal attention to every child and conduct activities suited to different age groups.

The shortage also becomes important from the perspective of foundational learning. The primary years form the base for reading, writing, mathematics and other basic skills. Any shortage of teachers at this stage can place additional pressure on both teachers and students.

However, the Education Department said steps were being taken to bring down the number of single-teacher schools. Education Secretary Sonali Giri said the department was actively working to reduce such schools and had already brought down their number by 426 in state this year.

“Yes, we are actively working to reduce our single-teacher schools. We have reduced the figures by 426 this year and brought down the numbers. New recruitment and rationalisation of teachers will also help,” she said.