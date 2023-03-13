Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 12

Unlawful building activities in most parts of the city continue unabated even when field staff and supervisory officials of the building branch of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation are facing proceedings for negligence of duty in several courts, the Vigilance wing of the Local Government and the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC).

In a fresh development, social activist Arvind Sharma has levelled allegations of collusion and corruption against field staff (building inspectors) and their supervisory officials (assistant town planners), blaming them for the illegal buildings that continue to flourish in the city.

During the hearing of his complaint with the PSHRC, Sharma challenged the report (dated January 12) submitted by the Municipal Town Planner, in which he had claimed that action, as per law, was being taken in case of a building being constructed without the approval of building plans.

The complainant, in his rejoinder, alleged that action taken against illegal buildings remained on paper, and in most cases, deals were struck by filed staff (or even officials) with unscrupulous builders and unlawful building activity continued unabated right under the nose of MC officials.

In support of his allegations, Sharma provided photographic evidence of over six illegal commercial buildings being constructed in different parts of the city with non-compoundable violations

such as hundred per cent coverage, coverage of parking area, house line violation, etc.

Accusing the MC staff of misleading the rights panel, Sharma said if MC officials had been taking action against unlawful buildings, how could such a large number of illegal buildings appear all across the city.

The PSHRC has sought comments from the DC and the MC Commissioner in the matter and the case will be taken up for next hearing on July 12.

Provides evidence to rights panel

In support of his allegations, activist Arvind Sharma provided photographic evidence of over six illegal commercial buildings being constructed in different parts of the city with non-compoundable violations such as hundred per cent coverage, coverage of parking area, house line violation, etc, to the PSHRC.