Violation of building bylaws: Vigilance Bureau asks Local Govt Department to act against building inspectors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

After it received a complaint against alleged illegal constructions in BRS Nagar, the Vigilance Department has asked the Department of Local Government to take disciplinary measures against the building inspectors concerned.

A BRS Nagar resident had complained to the department that a few buildings were being constricted after allegedly violating rules on the main road of BRS Nagar. The complainant had claimed that these buildings would be converted into commercial shops in defiance of the Town Planning Scheme and Master Plan.

He had alleged that the building branch officials had turned a blind eye to these ‘violations’ despite the proximity of the MC’s Zone D office at Sarabha Nagar to the buildings.

Now, the Vigilance Department has written to the Local Government, asking that appropriate departmental action be taken against the building inspectors concerned.

Attempts to reach out to MS Bedi, the Assistant Town Planner at MC’s Zone D, for his comments were unsuccessful.

Commercial constructions have sprung up in residential localities such as BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar and Model Town, among other regions of the city, right under the nose of the MC’s building branch. Additionally, several commercial establishments lack parking facilities. Despite this, the MC has failed to hold the responsible officials accountable for these issues.