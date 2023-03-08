Violations: 10 buses challaned

Ludhiana, March 7
Continuing the drive against traffic violations, RTA Secretary Poonam Preet Kaur on Tuesday held a special checking of vehicles.
She said challans were issued against five tourist buses and five passenger buses for violating rules.
The RTA Secretary Violations such as incomplete documents, non-paying
of tax on time, overspeeding and carrying more passengers than the capacity were found during the drive.
