Violations: 10 buses challaned

Ludhiana, March 7

Continuing the drive against traffic violations, RTA Secretary Poonam Preet Kaur on Tuesday held a special checking of vehicles.

She said challans were issued against five tourist buses and five passenger buses for violating rules.

The RTA Secretary Violations such as incomplete documents, non-paying

of tax on time, overspeeding and carrying more passengers than the capacity were found during the drive.