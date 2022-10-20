Violations galore in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana MC mum

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 19

There is already a large number of violations of the building norms, standard design and change of land use (CLU) in the majority of residential and commercial hubs in the city, but Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar — a colony developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and handed over to the Municipal Corporation (for maintenance) — stands out with rampant violations.

Owing to the slack attitude of enforcement wing staff and officials of the building branch of the MC, who are supposed to wield building control and powers of regulation, the situation is going from bad to worse with each passing day.

Highlighting chaotic conditions prevailing due to widespread encroachments all across the colony in a complaint lodged with the Punjab Local Bodies Minister, the Principal Secretary, the Local Government, Punjab and the MC Commissioner, city-based social activist Arvind Sharma has said that illegal commercial buildings are coming up with impunity and blatant violations like excess coverage, alteration to standard design, coverage of parking space and other violations of building bylaws can be seen in BRS Nagar Colony.

He said the SCO Market in the commercial pocket was worst-affected where violations were in large numbers. “Allottees of SCOs have encroached upon parking space. Ramps are being constructed by encroaching part of walking area and standard design was being violated and in some of the SCOs even additional construction was being raised.

The activist alleged though the MC Zone D-office was just a stone’s throw away from this colony, it seemed that violations of norms were taking place in connivance with field staff of the building branch, who were responsible for keeping an eye on violations.

Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Superintending Engineer Rakesh Garg said violations, be they were in BRS Bagar or the SCO Market, were in the knowledge of staff and officials of the engineering branch, and the matter had already been taken up with MC officials to take action against the violators.

The complainant has asked the top brass of the Local Government Department to order a probe in the violations of building norms in BRS Nagar and take necessary action as per rule against the defaulting allottees. “At the same time, the role of the field staff concerned and their supervisory officials of the building branch must also be looked into to fix the responsibility for negligence, lapse or connivance,” he added.

Matter already taken up with MC: LIT official

