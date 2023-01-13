Violations: Ludhiana MC seals 20 SCFs in BRS Nagar

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 12

Acting against violations, the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, today sealed a number of SCFs at Block F of BRS Nagar. The SCFs are located near CFC School.

After it came to light that interior walls of basements of the SCFs had been broken to make a common basement of SCFs allegedly in an unauthorised manner by the owners concerned, a team of the civic body reached the site and sealed the SCFs today. MC Executive Engineer (B&R), Balwinder Singh, who has also been given the charge of ATP Zone D, said the civic body had sealed around 20 SCFs today.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, which had got these SCFs constructed and then auctioned to successful bidders, also sent a letter to the MC Commissioner regarding the matter on Thursday. In the letter, LIT’s Superintending Engineer concerned stated that LIT’s field staff has also inspected the site and found that the interior walls of the basements of these SCFs have been broken to make a common basement. Also, the depth of the basements of SCFs was increased. Such activities can weak the buildings of these SCFs and due to which, there is a risk of collapse of buildings and loss of life, the official said.

As the BRS Nagar (550 Acre Scheme of LIT) was transferred to the MC, Ludhiana, for maintenance and building control, the LIT has asked the MC to get such activity stopped at the SCFs. The LIT Superintending Engineer has also clarified in the letter that if any mishap happens due to such activities in the SCFs, the Trust would not be held responsible for the same.

A senior citizen from BRS Nagar, Baljeet Singh, said he had been complaining about the “violations” in the SCFs for the past several months. Baljeet said: “No action was taken timely when I raised the matter multiple times in the past. Around six months ago, a politician had contacted me to reach a compromise with SCF owners who are said to be influential persons. Recently, an MC official contacted me to reach a compromise with the SCF owners who are known to him. But I continued raising my voice against the violations. Finally, the MC today sealed the SCFs.”

Chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects, Punjab chapter, Sanjay Goyal, said if the interior walls of the basements of buildings were being broken to make a common basement, it could be a risky work.