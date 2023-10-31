Violations: Ludhiana MC seals four showrooms

Ludhiana, October 30
Acting on directions of the court, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has sealed four showrooms which were being run in violation of the building bylaws on Mall Road, civic body officials said.
The officials said the owner of the building had got the plan approved for construction of flats on Mall Road. But he had established four showrooms on the ground floor and flats were established on upper floors.
They said the flat owners had moved the court against building violations in the past and the court had ordered the civic body to act on the same. Assistant Town Planner (Zone D) said working on the directions of court, the showrooms had been sealed by the civic body on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to residents to construct buildings as per the building bylaws, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.
