Violations: MC seals 2 buildings

Ludhiana, February 28
The Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed two buildings on the Bhamian road and Guru Arjun Dev Nagar falling under Zone B of the corporation on Tuesday.
As per MC officials, both these buildings fall under the commercial category and owners had failed to deposit property tax, which amounts to around Rs 3 lakh. The civic body team also went to seal another commercial building on the Chandigarh road over the default in payment of property tax but the owner paid the pending tax on the spot.
MC Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said the drive against defaulters would continue in coming days.
