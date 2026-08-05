Violence at Noorwala sub-station, PSPCL staff seek police protection

Employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have sought police protection as the incidents of abuse and vandalism have become regular at grid substations. This summer over 10 such incidents have been reported, most recently being on Sunday. Employees have sought police protection for all 92 sub-stations falling under the Central Zone.

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Union members have warned that without immediate police action and regular PCR patrols, they might resort to protests and work stoppages to safeguard their safety.

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Tension flared late on Sunday night at the 66 KV Noorwala sub-station on Kakowal Road when a group of around 20 miscreants forcibly broke through the outer and inner gates of the facility around 11 pm and assaulted employees on duty.

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The intruders, after creating chaos and issuing threats, fled the scene. Duty staff members Pankaj and Manpreet Singh alerted the Basti Jodhewal police and informed senior officials.

A police team, led by ASI Sukhdev, reached the spot during the night, inspected the premises and reviewed videos recorded by employees.

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Officials confirmed that the incident was also captured on CCTV cameras installed at the grid. By morning, Chief Engineer (P&M Punjab) along with Rajesh Kumar, Executive Engineer Sundar Nagar Division, and Harpreet Singh Sandhu, Executive Engineer O&M, visited the site. Orders were issued to lodge a formal complaint at the police station.

Later, SDOs and representatives of the PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC), including state secretary Gurpreet Singh Mahidudan, engineer Ashok Kumar Bangar (zone co-coordinator), and Dharminder (zone secretary, TSU), met Station House Officer SI Amarjit Singh. They demanded immediate registration of a case and arrests, warning that failure to act would lead to a protest.

Union leaders also pressed for increased PCR patrols at the power station to ensure staff safety and prevent further untoward incidents. Several other employees were present during these discussions.

The unrest stemmed from prolonged outage of the Azad Nagar feeder, supplied from the Noorwala grid under the North Sub-Division of West Division. Frustrated consumers, angry over the disruption, gathered at the station. Initially unable to enter due to locked gates, they created a ruckus outside. When staff tried to pacify them, the crowd broke the outer gate, smashed the inner glass gate with bricks and kicks and forced their entry. They allegedly threatened employees to restore the feeder immediately and upon refusal, assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

The PSPCL officials have written to the Commissioner of Police and sought regular police patrolling near sub-stations.