Vira Ke Veer, CM Valley Smashers set up summit clash in JITO cricket league

Ludhiana, March 5

Vira Ke Veer routed Star Touch Ultra Strikers by 41 runs while CM Valley Smashers trounced Sweet Touch Strikers by nine wickets to set up the title clash in the ongoing fifth Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League being held at GRD Global Education Institute grounds on Hambran Road here today.

On the penultimate day of the eight-day league, in the first semifinal, Vira Ke Veer proved too good for Star Touch Ultra Strikers whom they edged out easily. Batting first, Vira Ke Veer made 64 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. The main scorers were Anshul Jain and Atul Jain, who contributed 19 and 16 runs, respectively.

Target set by Vira Ke Veer turned out to be an uphill task as Star Touch Ultra Strikers’ innings folded at 23 runs in 8.1 overs. For winning side, Anu Rai Jain took three wickets for three runs in two overs while Ampil Jain grabbed three wickets for six runs and Atul Jain secured two wickets for four runs.

The second semifinal, too, was a mismatch as CM Valley Smashers beat Sweet Touch Strikers without being challenged. Sweet Touch Strikers scored 69 runs after losing seven wickets in which Pulkit made 22 runs, followed by Naman Jain and Arhum Jain, who contributed 17 and 14 runs, respectively. For CM Valley Smashers, Ankush Jain got two wickets whereas Nitin Jain, Sachin Jain, Kamal, Namit Jain and Karan Jain scalped one victim each.

CM Valley Smashers achieved the target in just 5.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Karan Jain and Kushal Khetan remained unbeaten on 39 and 27 runs, respectively.

An exhibition match in the women's section was also organised today in which Groovy Girls defeated Dazzling Divas by nine runs. Groovy Girls scored 78 runs for the loss of two wickets in 10 overs. The architects of their innings were Misha Jain, who made 31 runs off 20 balls, and Jeniya, who remained unbeaten on 30 runs. In reply, Dazzling Divas could muster 69 runs. Jeniya was declared player of the match.