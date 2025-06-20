DT
Home / Ludhiana / Viral video: SAD leader booked for endangering public life by firing in air

Viral video: SAD leader booked for endangering public life by firing in air

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:22 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
The city police have booked a senior Akali leader under Section 125 of the BNS for allegedly endangering life or personal safety of others.

The case was registered at the PAU police station on the statement of SI Lakhbir Singh, who had watched a video on social media showing the suspect firing with two pistols.

The suspect, identified as Jaskaran Singh Deol of South City, Ayali Kalan, here, has already explained through his social media accounts that the video that went viral during the byelection was prepared by someone around two years ago.

“I came to know that some of my opponents have made a video viral on social media during the election period. In fact, the video was prepared by someone when I was testing the weapons around two years ago,” Deol said, claiming that his weapons were deposited at a gun house on February 8. He also assured to cooperate with the police during the investigation.

As per information, SI Lakhbir had come to know about the viral video when he was patrolling the area on Wednesday.

