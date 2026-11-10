Vishwakarma Day a chance to honour craft, honest physical labour: Kewal Dhillon at Ludhiana event

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon said on Monday that Vishwakarma Day was an opportunity to honour craft and honest physical labour.

He was attending an event at the Baba Vishwakarma Bhawan in the city to pay obeisance and seek blessings of Lord Vishwakarma. He also termed it a privilege.

Dhillon extended greetings to all artisans, craftspeople, mechanics, blacksmiths, carpenters and all hard-working people from society.

Addressing the gathering, Dhillon said the day was not merely for ritual worship. He said Lord Vishwakarma is revered as the first architect and engineer of the universe, and his message remains crystal clear: Whoever creates with one’s own hands is the true builder of society.

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He added that the revered Sikh Gurus also gave the immortal message of ‘kirat karo, naam japo, vand chhako’.

Dhillon said the foundational identity of Punjab’s soil is forged in hard work and skilled artisans are the backbone of this toil.

“From village alleys to large industrial factories, and from the ploughshare in the fields to the roofs over our heads, the imprint of an artisan’s hand is visible everywhere,” he said. The BJP leader expressed regret that the skilled hands received only empty congratulations on festive days for decades and were denied essential facilities, financial security and state patronage.

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According to Dhillon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fundamentally transformed this mindset and traditional artisans and craftspeople were now receiving formal recognition certificates, modern skill training, toolkit incentives and collateral-free credit at concessional interest rates through the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

“PM Modi’s message is that artisans are not subjects of sympathy or charity but equal stakeholders and nation-builders in India’s progress,” he added.

Dhillon appealed to every artisan and craftsperson in the state to take maximum advantage of the Centre’s welfare schemes, assuring them that every worker of the BJP was standing firmly by their side.

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He added that if Punjab is to be made prosperous once again, the journey must begin by according dignity and economic empowerment to skilled hands.

Dhillon also distributed sewing machines to underprivileged beneficiaries. Baba Vishwakarma Bhawan management committee members and office-bearers honoured the BJP leader.