Vishwakarma Day celebrated at factories in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Vishwakarma Day also known as, Govardhan Puja was celebrated at three factories/commercial establishments by owners in the city, at different places, here today. Rich tributes were paid to Lord Vishwakarma, the Lord of Architecture. Factory owners and workers gathered at the work premises to celebrate the occasion.

The Janta Nagar Small Scale Industry, the majority of which makes parts for the bicycle industry, paid floral tributes to Lord Vishwakarma, praying and thanking him for providing livelihood to lakhs of people.

“On this occasion, we worship our machines and hand-tools and any other equipment. It is due to these tools that we are able to fill the stomachs of our families,” said Sudhir, a worker at a hand-tool factory in Focal Point.

At CICU, employees enjoyed their day by first performing puja rituals following which, special arrangements were made for children to play games with their families. Upkar Singh, president CICU said such occasions strengthened the bond between employers and the employees. “It feels good to see the workers happy,” he said.