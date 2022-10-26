Vishwakarma Day celebrated with zeal

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh,Oct 25

Vishwakarma Day was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts today.

Office-bearers and members of different Vishwakarma bhawans and mandirs appealed to the people, especially Punjabi youth, to improve their professional skills by imbibing teachings and ideology of Lord Vishwakarma so that they could upgrade their lifestyle.

Addressing people in their respective segments, Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Raikot Legislator Thekedar Hakam Singh and Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal said the AAP government was poised to strengthen the economic condition of residents through skill development across the state.

MLA Gajjanmajra said the state government following the teachings of Lord Vishwakarma had been laying thrust on imparting skill training to the youth across the state so they could live a dignified life. “Lord Vishwakarma was a divine architect of the entire universe and has been known as the master of all machinery and equipment being used by people across the world,” said the MLA.

#Malerkotla