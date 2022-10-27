Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrated

Ludhiana, October 26
The Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association performed puja on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti at the Ludhiana Weightlifting Club, Rakh Bagh, situated near Guru Nanak Stadium wherein office-bearers of the body along with coaches and trainees were present. They worshiped equipment and prayed for a successful year ahead.
Parvesh Chander Sharma, three gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games and general secretary of the association besides Kamaljit Singh Gola, Gurmukh Singh Bunty, Rahul Sehgal, Vikrant Sharma, Daman Arora along with trainees Aman Panwar, Prabhdeep Singh, Karanveer Singh, Chetan, Piyush, Krishna, Gautam Verma, Yuvraj, Rajan Saini, Jassi, Shravan Kumar, Rajan Yadav and Dev Verma were among others present there.
