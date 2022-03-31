Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 30

Even though AAP MLAs had strongly raised the issue of overcharging at parking lots during the last MC House meeting held on Monday, the visitors are still being forced to pay more than the prescribed parking fees at the Bhadaur House market located at a short distance from the civic body’s Zone A office.

The parking staff is allegedly charging Rs 50 for parking a non-commercial four-wheeler against the prescribed parking fee of Rs 20. For ‘overcharging’, the parking tickets of Rs 50 meant for commercial four-wheeler are being issued to the visitors for parking their private cars.

On Wednesday, a resident of BRS Nagar, Sukhpreet Singh said he parked his private car (non-commercial) at the Bhadaur House market. He said, “When I returned to the parking lot after about one hour, the parking staff demanded Rs 50 for the parking of my car. When I raised an objection against overcharging and sought parking fee slip, an employee working for the contractor issued me a ticket of Rs 50 for parking a commercial four-wheeler. The fact is that my car (light motor vehicle) is non-commercial. Moreover, I had not parked my car there for any kind of commercial activity. It is sheer cheating in a broad daylight.”

“The matter should be investigated. I also demand from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to direct the civic body authorities concerned to stop overcharging at the parking lot,” he added.

Aam Adami Party MLAs had on Monday raised the issue of overcharging at parking lots. A councillor had also demanded from the MC to display helpline numbers at all parking lots so that the visitors can complain to the authorities in case of overcharging. The MC is yet to display such helpline numbers at the parking lots.

A senior officer of MC said they would look into the matter. MC Commissioner could not be contacted for his comments.

Meanwhile, a man, who is looking after the operations at the Bhadaur House parking lot, said, “One of our employees who was collecting parking fee from the visitors did not know how to operate the ticket machine. The parking fee of a private car is Rs 20. We will refund the money to the visitor who was charged Rs 50.”