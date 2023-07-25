Visitors a harried lot as revenue officers stop work

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Raikot/Payal, July 24

There seems to be no end to woes of people visiting registrar offices for getting their work and other miscellaneous jobs done as tehsildars and naib tehsildars stopped work for indefinite period from today.

Those visiting these offices at subdivisions falling under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana and Malerkotla district returned disappointed as staff and private deed writers had no idea about resumption of routine work.

Office-bearers and activists of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association led by president Gurdev Singh Dham and general secretary Vijay Behal had resolved to shun work to protest against the alleged public rudeness shown towards tehsildar, patwaris and ministerial staff by Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha on the pretext of checking office during floods.

“The Punjab Revenue Officers Association condemns alleged personal ulterior interest motivated indecent behaviour of Roop Nagar MLA and boycotts all official works (except flood-related) for indefinite period with effect from Monday,” reads the concluding paragraph of the resolution of the association signed by its president after a meeting at Gill village on Saturday evening.

Residents of villages falling under Ludhiana (West) were worst affected as they had taken prior appointment for registration of sale deeds.

“Enough slots are available for each day for getting registration of sale deed done at registrar offices situated on the periphery of district headquarters. Sellers from localities falling under subdivisions with offices in Ludhiana city have to seek appointment a few days in advance,” said Ajay Sharma, an appointment facilitator at Mandi Ahmedgarh.

People intending to prepare wills, power of attorneys and affidavits are among other sufferers who want to get their work done as soon as possible for obvious reasons.

