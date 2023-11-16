Visitors continue to suffer due to employees' strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

On Wednesday, the public faced inconvenience again as clerical employees affiliated with the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) persisted with their strike.

The union had declared their strike until November 20 on Tuesday. Employees associated with the union, deployed at the DC Office, PWD, Treasury Office, Registrar Office, and other government offices, continued to participate in the strike. Consequently, visitors were compelled to leave the offices without getting their tasks done.

They are pressing the state government for reinstatement of the old pension scheme and an increase in the dearness allowance for employees. The protesting members emphasised that if their demands are not addressed, they will persist with their protest, placing the blame on the government for the inconvenience faced by the public.