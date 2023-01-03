Visitors face ‘harassment’, MLA pays surprise visit to driving test centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

As staff were not present at counters, visitors were forced to face sheer harassment at the Automated Driving Test Centre near SCD Government College here on Monday.

As the visitors were standing in long queues waiting for the staff, MLA Gurpreet Gogi conducted a surprise visit. The visitors informed the MLA that they were standing in queues for a long time but no employee was available. It later came to light that the staff had gone to attend an religious event to mark the first working day of the New Year.

Meanwhile, some visitors complained to the MLA against private agents who allegedly used to take bribe from the visitors to get their driving test conducted and passed.

Gogi said he found the people were standing in queues when he reached there. Three persons, who allegedly used to take bribe from the visitors, had been handed over to the police for further investigation and action.

He said a security guard at the centre was in uniform, which was similar to the police uniform. That security guard allegedly used to take bribe from applicants to get their driving test conducted.

Now, the police have started a probe into the matter.

