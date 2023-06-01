 Visitors forced to pay Rs 100 for parking four-wheelers : The Tribune India

BHADAUR HOUSE LOTS

Visitors forced to pay Rs 100 for parking four-wheelers

After intervention of an official, worker refunds money to a visitor who was overcharged

Vehicles parked at the Bhadaur House market parking lot near a hotel. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 31

Despite the state government’s claims of maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the Municipal Corporation (MC) seems to be disregarding the commitment. Fleecing of visitors continues unabated at Bhadaur House Market parking lots, situated within walking distance of MC’s Zone A office.

Majority of fee boards removed

It is a routine affair at Bhadaur House Market parking lots where visitors are compelled to pay higher-than-prescribed parking fees, despite the introduction of the bi-hourly parking fee system by the MC. Initially, big boards displaying the parking charges were installed throughout the market but a majority of them were removed subsequently.

The visitors are being forced to pay exorbitant car parking fee, amounting to as much as Rs 100. This practice contradicts the established fee structure, which stipulates a charge of Rs 20 for parking four-wheelers for the first two hours, with an additional fee of Rs 10 for every subsequent two-hour period.

On Wednesday, at one of the parking lots near Hotel Vikrant in the Bhadaur House market, a visitor was forced to pay Rs 100 as car parking charges for less than a period of 30 minutes. When the visitor requested a slip, a private worker deployed by the contractor refused to issue any fee slip, claiming that the car parking fee at the lot was Rs 100.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the MC Secretary, TS Panchhi, he directed the tehbazari inspector concerned to look into the matter. Thereafter, an official from the civic body reached the parking lot. Following the official’s intervention, the contractor’s worker promptly refunded the money that had been wrongfully charged from the visitor. However, MC officials said requisite action would be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, Jagjot Singh, a resident of Dugri, said: “I recently parked my car at one of the parking lots in the Bhadaur House market. A worker demanded Rs 100 from me. When I confronted him, he charged me Rs 30 for parking the vehicle for less than an hour. However, I was once charged Rs 100 for parking at the same market in the past when I was unaware of the actual parking charges.”

The Bhadaur House market parking lots fall under the Ludhiana North constituency. MLA North Madan Lal Bagga said strict action would be taken if any case of overcharging comes to light.

He said he would personally request the civic body authorities to ensure that parking fee boards were displayed in a proper manner.

