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Home / Ludhiana / Visitors pay double parking charges as contractors violate terms in Ludhiana

Visitors pay double parking charges as contractors violate terms in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:01 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Cars parked along the yellow line near Feroze Gandhi Market in Ludhiana. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN
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Visitors are being forced to pay more than double the prescribed parking fee, while basic conditions of Municipal Corporation (MC) parking contracts appear to be being violated.

At Feroze Gandhi Market, Bhadaur House and the multi-level parking near the Zone A office of the MC, complaints of overcharging have surfaced, with parking attendants allegedly collecting higher amounts.

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They have also been accused of failing to display approved parking rates and, in some cases, collecting money from vehicles parked along yellow lines where parking is not permitted.

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Yellow lines along the edge of roads generally indicate that parking or stopping is restricted or prohibited on that stretch. The markings are intended to keep road space clear, ensure smooth traffic flow and improve pedestrian safety, rather than serve as designated paid parking spaces.

During a visit to Feroze Gandhi Market, a parking attendant was seen collecting money from vehicles parked along the yellow line.

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The attendant was not wearing the prescribed uniform and no prominent parking rate board was displayed at the site.

The correspondent paid the parking fee through an online payment system, but the slip issued by the attendant did not mention the amount paid, leaving no clear record of the charge collected.

The prescribed fee at major parking sites is Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers for up to two hours. However, visitors at some MC parking sites have allegedly been charged Rs 50 for four-wheelers.

At Bhadaur House, Feroze Gandhi Market and the multi-level parking, complaints have previously surfaced of attendants demanding Rs 30 for two-wheelers and Rs 100 for cars, instead of the prescribed Rs 10 and Rs 20, respectively.

Jagjot Singh, a visitor to the multi-level parking near the MC Zone A office, said, “I parked my vehicle on the ground floor. The parking attendants asked me to pay Rs 100. This is a clear violation of parking norms.”

Raja Sachdeva said visitors were being forced to park their cars along the yellow line, in violation of parking norms. “The authorities are not even taking any action,” he added.

The issue is not confined to the amount being collected.

Parking attendants are required to follow contract conditions, including wearing uniforms and displaying rate boards so that visitors can clearly see the approved charges. Proper receipts should also be issued to motorists.

The collection of money from vehicles parked outside designated parking areas raises further questions about enforcement of the contract.

The MC's alleged failure to ensure compliance assumes significance as the contracts for six major parking sites in the city have been repeatedly extended.

The sites are Feroze Gandhi Market, Bhadaur House, the multi-level parking near Zone A, Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar and Model Town Extension.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said, "I will take strict action against the contractor and direct officials to submit a report in this regard."

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