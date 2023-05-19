Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

The DC Office Employees’ Union’s pen-down strike on Thursday morning caused significant inconvenience and hardship to visitors at various government offices. The strike affected the functioning of the DC office, Registrar office, and other related offices, resulting in numerous visitors being turned away without completing their work.

Tejinder Singh Nangal, the president of the DC Office Employees’ Union, said the employees had been dealing with unaddressed demands for the past two years. Despite expecting a meeting with the Chief Minister on May 17, no such meeting took place. In protest against this lack of action, the employees decided to go on a pen-down strike from May 18 to 23. The union’s primary demands include the restoration of the old pension scheme, the release of overdue dearness allowance installments and the fulfillment of other pending requests.

On Thursday, the union received a letter from the office of the CM, informing them about a scheduled meeting at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on June 6.

A visitor at the DC office expressed frustration, saying the government needs to take such matters seriously and ensure people do not experience inconvenience due to these strikes.