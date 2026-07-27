Vital for informal economy; need compassionate approach towards street vendors in Ludhiana

Everyone has a right to earn

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Everyone has a right to earn a livelihood and street vending is the primary source of income for many families. However, allowing vendors to operate freely without regulation can lead to traffic congestion, blocked pedestrian pathways and safety concerns. The authorities should ensure strict adherence to designated vending zones. Clearly marked and well-planned vending spaces can protect vendors’ livelihood while maintaining public order and convenience. A balanced approach that supports the informal economy without disrupting people’s lives is the most practical and sustainable solution.

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Manmeen Kaur

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Balanced approach necessary

Street vendors play a vital role in the city’s informal economy by providing affordable goods, generating employment and supporting countless families. However, allowing vendors to operate freely on roads, footpaths and busy intersections often leads to traffic congestion, obstruction of pedestrian movement, safety hazards and poor sanitation. Authorities should strictly enforce designated vending zones while ensuring that vendors are not deprived of livelihood. Properly planned vending zones — equipped with basic amenities such as drinking water, waste disposal and lighting — can benefit vendors as well as customers. At the same time, the Municipal Corporation (MC) should implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act in a fair and transparent manner by consulting vendor associations before demarcating vending areas. A balanced approach that combines regulation with livelihood protection will create orderly public spaces, improve mobility and hygiene, and help vendors to earn with dignity.

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Novin Christopher

Zones can’t cater to all vendors

The authorities should prioritise strict adherence to designated vending zones. However, a strict solution is unworkable without first resolving severe implementation failures as the current system exists only on paper. The core problem is a non-functional system as evidence shows designated vending zones are largely non-existent in city. A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed that 64 zones were notified for 8,989 vendors in the city but none have been used so far. Furthermore, identified zones can only accommodate about 11 per cent of surveyed vendors. Forcing street vendors to move to zones that don't exist or are too small would devastate livelihood. Instead, a phased and practical approach is needed. Fix the designated zones immediately and conduct a new, participatory survey to identify more suitable zones. Strictly implement the 2014 Act that provides a framework for regulation and protection. After these two steps, MC authorities must ensure a phased transition and enforcement.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Flexible laws need of the hour

Strict zoning laws are needed to regulate street vending and keep public spaces organised. The laws are helpful in preventing traffic congestion, keeping footpaths clear of obstructions and n balancing the market for branded stores that pay heavy taxes, rents and commercial utility bills. However, allowing vendors to operate flexibly provides many advantages, like easy employment without tough conditions to the poorest of the poor and delivery of cheap household goods, fruits and vegetables etc to middle and low-income people. Stringent laws can relocate vendors to isolated zones where their business can incur losses. Flexible laws can help them function from places near hospitals, colleges, banks and other crowded spaces, which are suitable for profitable businesses. The liberty minimises problems of obtaining licences, bribery and extortions by officials. However, rather than a total ban or absolute freedom, cities should implement a ‘regulated freedom’ model, a middle path to protect the livelihood of the poor.

RS Sembhi

Provide adequate space to vendors

Roadside food vendors and small street sellers play an important role in our economy. They provide affordable food and goods while creating employment for thousands of families. However, allowing them to operate on busy roads creates traffic congestion, safety risks and unhygienic conditions. The authorities should allocate proper vending zones or designated market spaces where vendors can work safely and legally. Such areas should have clean water, waste disposal facilities and enough space for customers. It will improve public hygiene, reduce accidents and keep roads free for smooth traffic movement. Providing proper spaces for vendors is beneficial for everyone. Vendors can earn their livelihood with dignity, customers can enjoy a safer and cleaner environment, and cities can remain organised. A planned approach by the authorities will support economic growth as well as public convenience.

Sahajpreet Singh

Means of livelihood for many

Street vendors are very important in every city. They sell fruits, vegetables, clothes, food and other useful items at low prices. Many poor families earn their living by selling on the streets. They should get a fair chance to work. At the same time, roads and footpaths should be clean and free for people and vehicles. If vendors sell anywhere, traffic jams and crowding can become a big problem. People may also find it difficult to walk safely. The government should make designated vending zones, which have clean water, lights, toilets and dustbins. Vendors should be allowed to sell only in these areas. It will keep the city clean and safe, and help the vendors run their business without fear. The government should protect both, the public and the street vendors. This is the best way to build a happy, clean and well-managed city.

Amarjit Singh Oberoi

Vendors have mushroomed

The number of vending carts has significantly increased across the city, causing serious difficulties for pedestrians and commuters. The vendors often cause heavy traffic congestion, particularly along narrow and one-way roads. Another major concern is hygiene as many vendors neglect cleaning their surroundings and leave behind heaps of trash and used packaging. It leads to frequents arguments and conflicts between street vendors and commuters. To resolve this issue, municipal authorities should allocate dedicated vending zones. Providing designated spaces will prevent vendors from blocking public roads, ensuring smooth traffic flow while allowing small business owners to sustain their livelihood peacefully. Ultimately, establishing organised street markets will foster a cleaner, safer and harmonious urban environment for everyone.

Vanshdeep Kaur

Designated zones can curb graft

Proper regulation through vending zones ensures protection of vendors from arbitrary police harassment. It also prevents traffic congestion and ensures public's right to clear roads. Centralised zones ensure management of solid waste and maintain basic standards, especially when it comes to food vendors. Street vendors undoubtedly form a crucial link in informal economies that run our cities. However, they are under constant pressure of being evicted from their spots and it leads to bribery at their end. Adherence to designated vending zones across cities will be beneficial as the Act pertaining to them includes plans that provide proper pavements, parking spaces and drinking water facilities to vendors.