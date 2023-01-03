Vocational course inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A two-month vocational course in soft and life skill development was inaugurated at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Civil lines, here, on Monday. Dr Nerotma Sharma, organiser of the course, said the course was sponsored by the Department of Life Long Learning and Extension, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Ramgarhia College gets new Principal

Professor Jaspaul Kaur took charge as Principal of Ramgarhia Girls College on Monday. She had served as HoD of PG Department of Punjabi at the same college.

Bhangra team mesmerises audience

To bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023, the Department of Student Welfare, CT University, organised a fun-filled event for the faculty of CT University. Games, dance, singing, poetry and bhangra performances mesmerized the audience.