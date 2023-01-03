Vocational course inaugurated

Ludhiana: A two-month vocational course in soft and life skill development was inaugurated at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Civil lines, here, on Monday. Dr Nerotma Sharma, organiser of the course, said the course was sponsored by the Department of Life Long Learning and Extension, Panjab University, Chandigarh.
Ramgarhia College gets new Principal
Professor Jaspaul Kaur took charge as Principal of Ramgarhia Girls College on Monday. She had served as HoD of PG Department of Punjabi at the same college.
Bhangra team mesmerises audience
To bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023, the Department of Student Welfare, CT University, organised a fun-filled event for the faculty of CT University. Games, dance, singing, poetry and bhangra performances mesmerized the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...