DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Vocational teachers hold protest

Vocational teachers hold protest

Despite the sweltering weather today, members of the NSQF Vocational Teachers’ Front held a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk against the “anti-teacher policies” of the state government. The teachers raised slogans against the AAP government for adopting an apathetic approach...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:59 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teachers stage a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Despite the sweltering weather today, members of the NSQF Vocational Teachers’ Front held a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk against the “anti-teacher policies” of the state government. The teachers raised slogans against the AAP government for adopting an apathetic approach towards their just demands.

Advertisement

The teachers said despite giving vocational training to students in government schools for over 11 years, their services had not been regularised. They demanded a fixed monthly salary of Rs 35,000 and curbs on the privatisation of education. The NSQF scheme should be merged in the

Education Department, they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper