Vocational teachers hold protest

Despite the sweltering weather today, members of the NSQF Vocational Teachers’ Front held a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk against the “anti-teacher policies” of the state government. The teachers raised slogans against the AAP government for adopting an apathetic approach towards their just demands.

The teachers said despite giving vocational training to students in government schools for over 11 years, their services had not been regularised. They demanded a fixed monthly salary of Rs 35,000 and curbs on the privatisation of education. The NSQF scheme should be merged in the

Education Department, they said.