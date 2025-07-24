Volleyball federation president assures development of sport in state

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) president Virender Kanwar has assured promotion of the sport in the state. He was in the city on the way to his hometown Una in Himachal Pradesh after attending the elections of the federation, held in Jaipur.

Kanwar was accorded a warm reception by president of the Ludhiana District Volleyball Association Kapil Seth and others. Giving an assurance in developing volleyball, Kanwar promised to further expand it in various states, including initiatives to promote talent, infrastructure and competitions.

“The federation aims to strengthen volleyball in the country, working closely with state associations, which could lead to increased participation, improved performance and a brighter future for volleyball in the country,” he said.

Kanwar felicitated Gurinder Singh, a three-time Asian Games player from the state, who captained the Indian volleyball for 10 consecutive years in various international tournaments, on being elected to the ‘Athletes’ Commission of the VFI’ and member of its executive committee.

Meanwhile, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, MP from Amritsar and president of the Punjab Volleyball Association, congratulated Kanwar on being taken reins of the federation and Gurinder on his election to the executive committee.