Volleyball trials on May 13

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 10

The Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA) will hold selection trials to choose the state teams (sub-junior boys and girls) here at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College ground from 8 am on May 13.

PVA general secretary Raj Kumar said players born on or after January 1, 2007 are eligible to attend the trials.

The selected players will represent the state in the 45th Sub-Junior National Volleyball Championship at Chandernagore, Hoogly in West Bengal from May 28 to June 1.