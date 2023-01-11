Volleyball trials to be held on Jan 12

Ludhiana, January 10
The Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA) will hold trials to select state’s men and women teams at SCD Government College ground on January 12 from 11 am onwards.
Raj Kumar, honorary general secretary, PVA, said selected players would represent Punjab in the National Volleyball Championship from February 2 to 9 at Guwahati in Assam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...