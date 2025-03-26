Volunteers launch drive to combat TB

On World TB Day, the Impact India Project launched a vital initiative in Ludhiana to enhance tuberculosis (TB) awareness at the grassroots level and dispel misconceptions surrounding the disease.

This initiative was introduced by TB Champions, a group of trained community volunteers committed to assisting TB patients, raising awareness, and reinforcing local healthcare efforts. As part of their role, these champions will be deployed at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), where they will provide crucial support and guidance to TB patients.

Each AAM will conduct two to three community awareness activities every month, ensuring consistent outreach and engagement. Reports on these activities will be submitted to the district lead and TB Alert India to track the progress and effectiveness. In addition to their work at AAMs, TB Champions will actively participate in local governance and community meetings. They will also organise awareness sessions in schools and villages, aiming to educate people about the prevention and treatment of the disease while motivating patients who have discontinued their medication to resume their treatment.

To ensure their efforts are well-coordinated and impactful, district lead Reena Sharma provided training on reporting formats and community engagement strategies. Block Senior TB Officer also highlighted the critical role of TB Champions in supporting both patients and their caregivers, emphasising the importance of their involvement in the fight against the disease.