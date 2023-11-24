Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

The final voter list of 95 wards for the upcoming MC elections has been finalised by the district election office. As per the list, there are 11,47,575 voters, including 6,16,265 males, 5,31,215 females and 95 others, in the 95 wards of the city.

Notably, Ward 43 boasts the highest voter count at 24,764 whereas Ward 60 has the lowest with 5,269 voters. Ward 71 has 5,287 voters, and Ward 36 is home to 22,091 voters. Additionally, there are about 32 wards, each having fewer than 10,000 voters.

The number of voters has increased in the final voter list of 95 wards as compared to the previous draft list. Earlier, several leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal had raised objections over the draft voter list in the past. A former Congress councillor, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, said he had earlier submitted objections concerning the voter list for Ward 93 but to no avail.

The sixth General House of the MC concluded on March 25, 2023, but dates for the upcoming elections have not been announced yet. The leaders of opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, Lok Insaaf Party and Congress, had earlier expressed objections against the new ward delimitation procedure for the city’s 95 wards. Thereafter, a few persons had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the delimitation process.

There were around 10.50 lakh voters in the city when the MC elections were held in February 2018.