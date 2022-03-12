Voters 'defeated' Congress's arrogance

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 11

Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, winner from Ludhiana West constituency, won with a margin of 7,512 votes from Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Goggi left the Congress and joined the AAP just before the elections.

Gogi was district president of the Congress and also four-time councillor and before quitting the Congress he was chairman of the Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation. “The misconduct of Bharat Bhushan Ashu led me to quit the party. He is the reason why the party lost its ground in Ludhiana,” said Gogi.

The AAP will bring the change people are looking for and will work for the betterment of the people, said Gogi.

“People of Punjab have defeated arrogant persons and have made common man victorious. Now it is the turn of the common man to work and to create a Punjab they have been dreaming of since years,” he said.’

‘People will see change’

Daljit Singh Grewal from the AAP registered a win from Ludhiana East with 47.54 per cent votes in his favour and the siting MLA Sanjeev Talwar managed 22.67 per cent.

“The government will work towards the development of the state which the previous governments have failed to do,” he said.

“The massive mandate by the people of the state has shouldered a huge responsibility on the party and we are sure we will live up to the expectations of the people,” he said.

All promises made by the party will be delivered. In the coming days people will see a change in the state, said Grewal.