Vrindavan tragedy: Jagraon family to host joint bhog for four members

A Jagraon family that lost four of its members in the Vrindavan boat tragedy will host a joint bhog for all of them.

Advertisement

The ceremony will be held at Geeta Bhavan, near Subhash Gate, Jagraon.

Advertisement

At least nine members of their extended family were among the victims.

Advertisement

Madhur Behal, his mother Kavita Behal, uncle Charanjit Behal and aunt Chandan Behal were all victims of the tragedy that claimed at least 15 lives. Madhur’s father Vijay Behal was not a part of the pilgrimage.

“They departed for their heavenly abode on April 10, 2026, and attained eternal peace at Shri Vrindavan Dham,” reads the card sent on behalf of Behal family and Team Banke Bihari Club, the organisers of the pilgrimage.

Advertisement

Along with the four members mentioned in the obituary card, Vijay has lost two sisters — Anju Gulati from Ludhiana and Asha from Haryana’s Bhiwani — brother-in-law Rakesh Gulati from Ludhiana, sister-in-law Sapna Hans from Moga and his nephew Manik Tandon from Abohar.

Bhog ceremonies of the relatives from other towns and cities will be held at their respective places.