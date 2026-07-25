Vulnerable witness deposition centre inaugurated in Ludhiana

Justice Amarinder Singh Grewal, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Thursday inaugurated a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre at the District Court Complex here, marking a significant step towards strengthening victim-friendly judicial infrastructure.

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Justice Grewal emphasised the need for a sensitive and compassionate approach while dealing with vulnerable witnesses, observing that a secure and supportive environment helped reduce anxiety and enabled witnesses to depose freely, improving the quality of evidence and strengthening the justice delivery system.

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He said that while courts were duty-bound to ensure a fair trial for the accused, they were equally obligated to provide a conducive environment for vulnerable witnesses to testify without fear, intimidation or unnecessary psychological stress. He added that witness-friendly infrastructure contributed to the quality of evidence and reinforced public faith in the justice delivery system .

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Justice Grewal was accorded a warm welcome on his first official visit after being appointed as the administrative judge of the Ludhiana Sessions Division.