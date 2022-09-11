Wait for Covid test report gets longer as vet University lab employees go on strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

The suspected patients of Covid, who are giving samples at government hospitals, are in distress as reports of their test are taking too long.

The laboratory staff of the Government Medical College, Patiala, are on strike. To further add to patients’ woes, employees of the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), including research scientist, research assistant, lab technicians, attendants, data entry operators and sweepers have also announced indefinite strike from today onwards.

Senior citizen Vijay Kumar said he had given his sample for Covid testing at the Civil Surgeon’s office on September 7 and till now they had not received the test report.

“I have fever, but not sure about my Covid status. I am contacting the Civil Surgeon’s office again and again, but no satisfactory answer has been received by me. I am worried as I need to know my Covid status so that I can take precautions. I isolated myself from the day I gave my sample,” he said.

Another city resident Usha Rani telling the same tale of woes said it had been four days since she has given her sample for Covid testing at a government institution, but the result was still awaited.

“I was told that the sample has been sent to the Government Medical College, Patiala, and then it was sent to GADVASU as the college staff was on strike. Today, I learnt that that the GADVASU staff has also gone on strike. The wait for my report is getting longer,” she said.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur, said, “We are facing problem due to staff strike. Now, we are sending samples to Mohali. The IDSP lab at the Civil Hospital will open soon after which we will become self-reliant. The lab has been set up and staff has also been appointed. Just last minute logistics and other work is pending.”

Meanwhile, VRDL employees said there was no transparency in allotment of job stations and few employees were terminated.

“We have received no written intimation regarding extension of our contract. The demands of all VRDL staff should be met otherwise our strike will continue and no sample will be processed,” employees said.

Demands of striking GADVASU lab employees include, written intimation for the extension of their contract, release of pending salaries, regularisation of jobs and adjustment of candidates in waiting list.