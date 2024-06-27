‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Khanna Police organised a ‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon on Wednesday.

The event was led by SSP Amneet Kondal and witnessed participation from over 200 individuals, including police officials, local NGOs, and civilians. The marathon aimed to raise awareness about drug abuse and encourage people to refrain from falling prey to drugs. The marathon commenced from Garhi Bridge under police station, Machhiwara Sahib, and concluded at Sanjha Ghar Restaurant.

Following the event, SSP Amneet Kondal addressed the participants. She emphasised that the marathon was organised to sensitise people and generate awareness about the issues surrounding drug abuse. Kondal highlighted the efforts made by the police to combat drug abuse, noting that the community’s involvement is crucial for success. She also spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the government, including rehab and OOAT (Outreach Opioid Assisted Treatment) centers, to combat the drug menace and provide treatment to those in need.

Kondal expressed hope that the event would have a lasting impact on the community and inspire them to take a stand against drug abuse. She also encouraged youngsters to make physical exercise a mandatory part of their lifestyle for healthy living.

