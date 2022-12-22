‘Want parity with govt school staff in salary, allowances’

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 21

Office-bearers and activists of the Punjab State Aided School Teachers and Other Employees Union have threatened to launch an agitation if their long-pending demands are not accepted soon.

Vide a memorandum addressed to Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and handed over to Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, the employees and pensioners have demanded parity with government teachers in salaries and allowances according to the Sixth Pay Commission.

The other demands of the agitators include review of payment of house rent, city compensatory allowance and medical allowance at par with other state government employees and government teachers.

The activists, led by state executive member Ravinder Jit Puri, Pawan Sharma and Viney Goyal, regretted that successive governments had failed to eliminate the gap between the salaries and allowances of the employees of aided schools and government school officials.

“It is really upsetting that the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also not bothered to review our demands and our exploitation continues,” Ravinder Jit Puri said.

Employees who were nearing retirement urged the government to review the Sixth Pay Commission report and ensure that for them, pension and retirement benefits were adequate to sustain a dignified life.