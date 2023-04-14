Wanted member of snatchers’ gang held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

The Focal Point police today arrested a member of a snatchers’ gang who had been wanted by the Ludhiana police for a long time.

The accused has been identified as Bimal Gambhir, alias Nepali, a resident of Shiv Colony, Dhandari Khurd.

Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, in a statement issued today said the police had busted a gang of robbers in 2017 and several members of the gang were arrested then. The accused, who was also wanted in the case, was at large since then. The court had also declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in 2021.

Today, a tip-off was received about the suspected whereabouts of Bimal. Following which, the police conducted a raid and nabbed him.

Further investigation was launched by the police and questioning of the accused would be done to know if he had committed any other loot incidents in the past.