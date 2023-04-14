Wanted member of snatchers’ gang held

Ludhiana, April 13
The Focal Point police today arrested a member of a snatchers’ gang who had been wanted by the Ludhiana police for a long time.
The accused has been identified as Bimal Gambhir, alias Nepali, a resident of Shiv Colony, Dhandari Khurd.
Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, in a statement issued today said the police had busted a gang of robbers in 2017 and several members of the gang were arrested then. The accused, who was also wanted in the case, was at large since then. The court had also declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in 2021.
Today, a tip-off was received about the suspected whereabouts of Bimal. Following which, the police conducted a raid and nabbed him.
Further investigation was launched by the police and questioning of the accused would be done to know if he had committed any other loot incidents in the past.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...