War of words between MLA, Congress MP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu engaged in a blame game over the allegations of impropriety made by the latter regarding the functioning of Gogi two days ago.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ludhiana West MLA Gogi dismissed the accusations.

Gogi said Bittu’s claims were false and baseless. Additionally, he alleged deficiencies and mismanagement in the Smart City Mission projects during the tenure of the Congress-led state government, in projects including retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar Market, Smart Street project on Malhar Road and ROB, RUB project on Pakhowal Road, all of which were approved during Congress rule.

Gogi claimed that Bittu’s allegations about MLAs not being allowed in the Smart City meetings was incorrect. He added that both MLAs and MPs are members in the Smart City advisory forum.

Gogi also said that the Pakhowal Road ROB & RUB project would be completed by December 31.