War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Khanna (Ludhiana), July 1

In what appears to be the result of the sustained war against drugs, the Khanna police have arrested 211 smugglers and peddlers in 135 cases of drug smuggling and peddling and have recovered 555 kg of contraband and 68,000 intoxicant pills and capsules during the past almost four months.

Tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the district police have also attached the properties worth crores of rupees belonging to two habitual offenders.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was earlier famous for all good reasons, had in the recent past attained the dubious distinction of being the hotspot for illegal drug trade.

Adopted zero tolerance We have adopted a zero tolerance against drugs and a war has been waged against all those involved in the illegal trade. Those sheltering, collaborating or facilitating smugglers and peddlers are also being taken to task. Anybody found wanting would be dealt with sternly. — Amneet Kondal, Khanna SSP

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has further put the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, under focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence as cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, accused arrested and the recoveries of contraband and intoxicant substances have also increased manifold in the state’s industrial and business capital.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal told The Tribune here on Saturday that the district police had launched a special drive against drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch the smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and in turn, prevent the narcotics-related offences.

She said as many as 135 cases under various sections of the NDPS Act had been registered between February 16 (the day when she joined as the Khanna SSP) and June 30 under the Khanna police district limits in which 211 smugglers and peddlers had been arrested.

The recovery of contraband revealed that 470.9 kg of poppy husk, 45.6 kg of ganja, 34.3 kg of opium, 1.5 kg of heroin, 157 gm of smack, 1.7 kg of charas, 341 gm of narcotics powder, 28 gm of ICE, popularly known as party drug, 67,852 different types of intoxicant pills and capsules, 294 syrups and 81 poppy husk plants had been recovered from the arrested drug smugglers and peddlers.

A huge cache of drugs recovered in 73 cases under the NDPS Act during the recent past was disposed of recently as per the laid down procedures. The disposed drugs included 9.19 quintals of poppy husk, 22.2 kg of ganja, 152 gm of heroin, 10.05 kg of charas, 12 gm of smack, 42 gm of ICE, 17 gm of intoxicant powder, 56,319 intoxicant pills, 5,080 capsules and 941 syrups.

Poppy husk most favourite

The analysis of recovery and disposal of drugs showed that poppy husk remained the most favourite contraband in Khanna as well. Not only the quantity of 471.9 kg of poppy husk recovered during the past almost four months was maximum, the disposed of quantity of poppy husk also weighed a maximum of 9.19 quintals.

Worrying trend

The gravity of drug abuse could be gauged from the fact that an average of over 500 addicts visit drug de-addiction centres in Ludhiana district on a daily basis, as per the official figures.

The official figures available with The Tribune showed that an average of 250 addicts visit the DAC and OOAT clinic at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital alone on a daily basis.

Ludhiana district has three DACS and 49 OOATs, besides a rehabilitation centre.

The data revealed that around 90,000 addicts had visited the government-run DAC and OOAT clinic here between April 2022 and March 2023.

These included almost 2,100 cases of severe mental disorder, 6,000 of common mental disorders and 150 patients admitted for treatment. The numbers could be much higher as the figures of private de-addiction centres were not included in the data.

Facilities available

Under the mental health programme, three DACs — one each at Ludhiana, Jagraon and Samrala — a rehabilitation centre at Jagraon, and 49 OOAT clinics at different places across the district were running in the government sector. Besides, 35 private de-addiction centres and five rehabilitation centres were also working in the district.

62% old, 38% new patients

The administration has claimed that the retention rate of old patients was 62 per cent while rest 38 per cent footfall comprised fresh cases of drug abuse, mental illness and disability, which included intellectual disability, mental illness and specific learning disability.

100 drug hotpots

The situation seems grim as at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana had been identified as drug hotspots by the administration.

The identification was done under the special drive launched to identify and reform the drug addicts, besides catching the peddlers at grassroots level to make Ludhiana a drug-free district.