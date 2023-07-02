 War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Khanna police launch special drive against smugglers, peddlers

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and other cops with seized contraband.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Khanna (Ludhiana), July 1

In what appears to be the result of the sustained war against drugs, the Khanna police have arrested 211 smugglers and peddlers in 135 cases of drug smuggling and peddling and have recovered 555 kg of contraband and 68,000 intoxicant pills and capsules during the past almost four months.

Tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the district police have also attached the properties worth crores of rupees belonging to two habitual offenders.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was earlier famous for all good reasons, had in the recent past attained the dubious distinction of being the hotspot for illegal drug trade.

Adopted zero tolerance

We have adopted a zero tolerance against drugs and a war has been waged against all those involved in the illegal trade. Those sheltering, collaborating or facilitating smugglers and peddlers are also being taken to task. Anybody found wanting would be dealt with sternly. — Amneet Kondal, Khanna SSP

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has further put the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, under focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence as cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, accused arrested and the recoveries of contraband and intoxicant substances have also increased manifold in the state’s industrial and business capital.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal told The Tribune here on Saturday that the district police had launched a special drive against drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch the smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and in turn, prevent the narcotics-related offences.

She said as many as 135 cases under various sections of the NDPS Act had been registered between February 16 (the day when she joined as the Khanna SSP) and June 30 under the Khanna police district limits in which 211 smugglers and peddlers had been arrested.

The recovery of contraband revealed that 470.9 kg of poppy husk, 45.6 kg of ganja, 34.3 kg of opium, 1.5 kg of heroin, 157 gm of smack, 1.7 kg of charas, 341 gm of narcotics powder, 28 gm of ICE, popularly known as party drug, 67,852 different types of intoxicant pills and capsules, 294 syrups and 81 poppy husk plants had been recovered from the arrested drug smugglers and peddlers.

A huge cache of drugs recovered in 73 cases under the NDPS Act during the recent past was disposed of recently as per the laid down procedures. The disposed drugs included 9.19 quintals of poppy husk, 22.2 kg of ganja, 152 gm of heroin, 10.05 kg of charas, 12 gm of smack, 42 gm of ICE, 17 gm of intoxicant powder, 56,319 intoxicant pills, 5,080 capsules and 941 syrups.

Poppy husk most favourite

The analysis of recovery and disposal of drugs showed that poppy husk remained the most favourite contraband in Khanna as well. Not only the quantity of 471.9 kg of poppy husk recovered during the past almost four months was maximum, the disposed of quantity of poppy husk also weighed a maximum of 9.19 quintals.

Worrying trend

The gravity of drug abuse could be gauged from the fact that an average of over 500 addicts visit drug de-addiction centres in Ludhiana district on a daily basis, as per the official figures.

The official figures available with The Tribune showed that an average of 250 addicts visit the DAC and OOAT clinic at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital alone on a daily basis.

Ludhiana district has three DACS and 49 OOATs, besides a rehabilitation centre.

The data revealed that around 90,000 addicts had visited the government-run DAC and OOAT clinic here between April 2022 and March 2023.

These included almost 2,100 cases of severe mental disorder, 6,000 of common mental disorders and 150 patients admitted for treatment. The numbers could be much higher as the figures of private de-addiction centres were not included in the data.

Facilities available

Under the mental health programme, three DACs — one each at Ludhiana, Jagraon and Samrala — a rehabilitation centre at Jagraon, and 49 OOAT clinics at different places across the district were running in the government sector. Besides, 35 private de-addiction centres and five rehabilitation centres were also working in the district.

62% old, 38% new patients

The administration has claimed that the retention rate of old patients was 62 per cent while rest 38 per cent footfall comprised fresh cases of drug abuse, mental illness and disability, which included intellectual disability, mental illness and specific learning disability.

100 drug hotpots

The situation seems grim as at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana had been identified as drug hotspots by the administration.

The identification was done under the special drive launched to identify and reform the drug addicts, besides catching the peddlers at grassroots level to make Ludhiana a drug-free district.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

4
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

5
Punjab

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

6
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

7
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Nation

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

10
World

France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says FM

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister

Wants momentum to continue to power economy

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Will act as soon as we get UCC draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court’s surrender order over riots

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court's surrender order over riots


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

1 held for mortgage fraud

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

Need to create separate council for growth of veterinary sector: Expert

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held