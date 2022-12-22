War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 21

In what appears to be the result of a sustained campaign against drugs, as many as 854 big and small peddlers and smugglers were held in 646 cases registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act with a huge cache of synthetic drugs in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate this year, officials have said.

While the count of cases registered under the NDPS Act between January 1 and December 12 this year went up by over 85 per cent, the number of arrests in the drug cases swelled by over 71 per cent in 2022 as compared to comparative figures of 2021.

The official figures compiled by the Commissionerate Police, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, revealed that the number of cases under the NDPS Act increased from 349 in 2021 to 646 in 2022 while the count of arrests under these cases went up from 498 last year to 854 this year.

Recoveries of synthetic drugs made under the NDPS Act this year so far also created a sort of record with the seizure of almost all types of drugs except poppy husk, charas, and intoxicant pills, capsules, injections and syrups touching a record high in 2022 till December 12.

While opium remained the most preferred synthetic drug among the peddlers and smugglers in the Police Commissionerate this year with its maximum recovery, the costliest party drug commonly known as Ice also made inroads into the market with the police also laying hands on it as well this year.

The charter of recovered drugs showed that the Commissionerate Police have recovered 56.924 kg of opium this year as compared to 17.545 kg of opium recovery made last year, 6.76 quintals and 307 gm of ganja in 2022 against 1.63 quintals and 252 gm recovery made in 2021, 11.562 kg of heroin this year as compared to 4.22 kg recovery made last year, 3.654 kg of narcotic powder in 2022 against 570 gm of recovery made in 2021, 3.7 kg of poppy husk green plants this year as compared to 132 plants of recovery made last year, 49 gm of ice was recovered in 2022 against no such seizure made here in 2021, and 14 gm of smack was seized this year as compared to 2 gm recovery made last year.

The two types of drugs, the recovery of which fell down this year as compared to last year, included 12.32 quintals and 40 gm of poppy husk seized in 2022 against 15.53 quintals and 800 gm recovery made in 2021 and 2.847 kg of charas was recovered this year as compared to 19.126 kg seizure of charas made here last year.

Recovery of intoxicant pills, capsules, injections and syrups also witnessed a decline this year as 2,85,412 pills and capsules and 20 such injections were seized in 2022 as compared to 48,89,698 pills and capsules, 4,880 injections and 44 bottles of syrups recovered during the corresponding period here in 2021.

