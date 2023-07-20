 War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases : The Tribune India

Ludhiana CP, Rural, Khanna police register 1,474 FIRs in past year

In what appears to be the outcome of the sustained war on drugs, the Commissionerate Police, rural police and Khanna police in Ludhiana district have registered the maximum number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the state police have confirmed.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 19

In what appears to be the outcome of the sustained war on drugs, the Commissionerate Police, rural police and Khanna police in Ludhiana district have registered the maximum number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the state police have confirmed.

As many as 1,474 FIRs had been lodged against the big and small fish involved in the illegal drug trade in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, during the past one year, official figures have revealed.

However, when it comes to the three Commissionerate Police in the state, Amritsar had registered a maximum of 680 NDPS cases. The Ferozepur district police had topped the state with the registration of 795 FIRs against drug smugglers and peddlers.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav told The Tribune on Wednesday that a total of 12,218 FIRs under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act had been registered and as many as 16,360 drug smugglers and peddlers had been arrested across the state between July 5, 2022, and July 7, 2023.

He disclosed that a whopping 405.23 quintals of the contraband, including 12.21-quintal heroin (comprising 1.47 quintal recovered from Gujarat and Maharashtra seaports), 7.97-quintal opium, 375.47 quintal of poppy husk, 9.02-quintal ganja, 45.28-kg charas and 11.11-kg sulfa, besides 65.49 lakh intoxicating pills and capsules had been seized in the state during the past year.

Moreover, a sum of Rs 12.34 crore drug money and 3,261 vehicles used in the illegal drug trade had also been confiscated under the anti-drugs drive launched by the Punjab Police.

Yadav revealed that the state police, while adopting a zero tolerance for drug trade and acting tough against the drug smugglers, had also forfeited properties of 66 big fish worth Rs 26.72 crore, which would act as a deterrent.

Divulging the district-wise data, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, said 678 FIRs had been registered by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police, 452 in Ludhiana Rural, and 344 in Khanna.

Among other districts, 795 NDPS cases had been lodged in Ferozepur, 733 in Patiala, 680 in Amritsar Commissionerate, 651 in Hoshiarpur, 595 in Tarn Taran, 551 in Kapurthala, 472 in Moga, 460 in Jalandhar Rural, 459 in Muktsar, 452 in Sangrur, 447 in Amritsar Rural, 439 in Mansa, 430 in Nawanshahr, 351 by Mohali STF, 346 in Batala, 344 in Fazilka, 340 in Jalandhar Commissionerate, 334 in Mohali, 305 in Malerkotla, 286 in Gurdaspur, 261 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 219 in Bathinda, 208 in Barnala, 202 in Faridkot, 193 in Pathankot, 156 in Ropar, 20 by Amritsar SSOC, 12 Fazilka SSOC and three FIRs against the drug smugglers had been registered by the SSOC in Mohali.

Committed to make state drug-free, says DGP

“The decisive war on drugs waged on the directions of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has shown major breakthroughs during the past one year. We are committed to free the border state of drugs and narco-terrorism by demolishing all drug cartels and bringing to book all smugglers and peddlers. Anybody found wanting or involved or supporting the illegal drug trade and smugglers would not be spared at any cost. This sustained campaign would continue with full thrust in future as well,” said Gaurav Yadav, DGP, Punjab.

