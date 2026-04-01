Ward 8 without councillor since 2024

Ward 8 has been without a councillor since 2024 following the demise of sitting Congress councillor Raj Kumar Raju, barely 20 days after the Municipal Corporation elections. Nearly a year-and-a-half later, no bypoll has been conducted, leaving around 35,000 residents without elected representative.

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In the absence of a councillor, residents have been approaching MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga or councillors from neighbouring wards, particularly Sunder Nagar, for routine civic works, which include getting documents such as Aadhaar forms attested and resolving verification-related issues.

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Despite the prolonged vacancy, the government has not held elections so far.

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However, Mayor Inderjit Kaur on Thursday said the bypoll for Ward 8 was likely to be held along with other municipal council elections in the state within the next 15–20 days.

“There is no official notification so far but the issue has been taken up. The poll will be conducted along with other MC elections in the state,” the Mayor said.

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Criticising the delay, Punjab Pradesh Congress secretary Dhruv Agarwal termed it a “failure of the AAP government” and called it an “assault on democracy.” He pointed out that under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a byelection is required to be held within six months of a vacancy.

He alleged that despite the legal mandate, the government had failed to conduct the election in the ward within the stipulated period.

Meanwhile, residents voiced their concern over the lack of representation.

“Who will take up issues of the ward? Funds are allocated to councillors for development works but many problems remain unresolved due to the absence of a representative,” said Daman Khosla, a resident of Basti Jodhewal. In the absence of a councillor, residents are being forced to visit the MLA’s office even for routine administrative matters.