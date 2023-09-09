 Ward No 36: Absence of stormwater drainage irks residents : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ward No 36: Absence of stormwater drainage irks residents
Ward Watch

Ward No 36: Absence of stormwater drainage irks residents

Drug menace, deteriorating roads, lack of green belts enlisted major concerns

Ward No 36: Absence of stormwater drainage irks residents

Vacant plots at Preet Nagar, which have become haunts of drug addicts. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 8

Certain parts of Ward 36 (as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation map) are facing the problem of waterlogging due to the absence of stormwater drainage.

The residents are facing inconvenience due to potholed roads and the lack of green belts and playgrounds. They have further raised concerns about the drug menace and the tangled web of cables along Chimney Road and Gurmukh Singh Road.

What residents say

'The accumulation of rainwater is a major problem in our area. The civic body must find a solution to prevent waterlogging and ensure that the sewers are cleaned regularly. Besides, there is no park or playground for children in our locality.'

— Jeevan Singla, Suraj Nagar

A stretch of Gurmukh Singh Road has been in a bad condition for a long time. Although some reconstruction work was undertaken on a portion of the road, a significant part remains damaged.

Some people residing in Preet Nagar along Gurmukh Singh Road alleged that a few vacant plots have become haunts of addicts, who can be seen consuming drugs openly there. “There is a need for increased police patrolling in the area. Besides, the government should provide treatment facilities for people who are struggling with addiction,” said a resident.

'With addicts gathering on vacant plots to consume drug, the drug menace has become a significant cause for concern. The authorities should take this matter seriously and the police should increase patrolling in the area.'

— Kiranpal Singh, Preet Nagar

Maninder Singh from Preet Nagar complained about waterlogging in his street during rainy days, supply of contaminated water during the monsoon and occasional disruption in water supply.

Highlighting the need for cleaning sewers regularly, he said, “We expect the Municipal Corporation to address these issues promptly and ensure the overall development of our area.”

The residents of Suraj Nagar and the nearby Jujhar Nagar have reported the problem of waterlogging in their neighborhoods. Traders in the area have pointed out the problem of waterlogging near a private school, demanding the installation of stormwater drainage.

The residents of Suraj Nagar said the main road in the area is in a dire need of resurfacing. They said that a layer of stones had been laid, but carpeting work was pending.

Lok Insaaf Party’s Harwinder Singh Kaler, the former ward councillor, said that significant development initiatives were undertaken in Ward 36 during his term from March 2018 to March 2023.

He highlighted the installation of four new water tubewells, the resurfacing of Chimney Road and progress on the reconstruction of Gurmukh Singh Road during his term. He claimed that nearly 98 per cent of the internal streets in the ward’s colonies were topped with concrete.

#drug menace

